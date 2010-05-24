Electronics Production | May 24, 2010
Salcomp: Operating profit back in the black
In the first quarter of the year, Salcomp's net sales increased by 26% to EUR 59.6 million (EUR 47.5 million in January-March 2009) due to the increase in the number of chargers delivered by 41% to 65.9 million (46.7 million) pieces.
According to estimates of market research companies and Salcomp, some 283 million mobile phones with registered trademarks were sold during the first quarter of the year. Salcomp's market share in mobile phone chargers was approximately 23% (approximately 18%).
Salcomp's operating profit improved to EUR 1.5 million (EUR -1.0 million). Operating profit was improved by an increase in the sales volumes, as well as realized and unrealized exchange rate gains of EUR 0.4 million, whereas higher fixed costs weakened the operating profit. The operating profit in the comparison period in January-March 2009 was burdened by a sharp decline in sales volumes, as well as realized and unrealized exchange rate losses of EUR 1.0 million. The operating margin in January-March 2010 was 2.5% (-2.1%).
The profit for the period in January-March amounted to EUR 1.6 million (EUR -2.0 million). Earnings per share were EUR 0.04 (EUR -0.05), and diluted earnings per share were EUR 0.04 (EUR -0.05).
Personnel and management
The number of Group personnel at the end of March totaled 9'295 (7'017): 5'760 were employed in China, 1'222 in Brazil, 2'256 in India, and 57 in Finland and other countries. The number of personnel increased mainly due to the increase in production volumes.
Outlook for 2010
According to the estimates published by some of Salcomp's key customers and by various market research companies, the mobile phone market is expected to grow during 2010, compared with 2009. Measured by the number of units, this would mean approximately 1.2 billion mobile phones and, therefore, mobile phone chargers, to be sold in 2010.
This lays a solid base for increasing the number of chargers delivered by Salcomp, as well as the net sales, in 2010. On the other hand, prices of materials and components used in chargers are expected to rise somewhat in 2010, creating challenges in improving the operating profit.
However, Salcomp's outlook for 2010 remains unchanged. Both Salcomp's net sales and operating profit in 2010 are expected to improve compared with the 2009 level.
Salcomp's operating profit improved to EUR 1.5 million (EUR -1.0 million). Operating profit was improved by an increase in the sales volumes, as well as realized and unrealized exchange rate gains of EUR 0.4 million, whereas higher fixed costs weakened the operating profit. The operating profit in the comparison period in January-March 2009 was burdened by a sharp decline in sales volumes, as well as realized and unrealized exchange rate losses of EUR 1.0 million. The operating margin in January-March 2010 was 2.5% (-2.1%).
The profit for the period in January-March amounted to EUR 1.6 million (EUR -2.0 million). Earnings per share were EUR 0.04 (EUR -0.05), and diluted earnings per share were EUR 0.04 (EUR -0.05).
Personnel and management
The number of Group personnel at the end of March totaled 9'295 (7'017): 5'760 were employed in China, 1'222 in Brazil, 2'256 in India, and 57 in Finland and other countries. The number of personnel increased mainly due to the increase in production volumes.
Outlook for 2010
According to the estimates published by some of Salcomp's key customers and by various market research companies, the mobile phone market is expected to grow during 2010, compared with 2009. Measured by the number of units, this would mean approximately 1.2 billion mobile phones and, therefore, mobile phone chargers, to be sold in 2010.
This lays a solid base for increasing the number of chargers delivered by Salcomp, as well as the net sales, in 2010. On the other hand, prices of materials and components used in chargers are expected to rise somewhat in 2010, creating challenges in improving the operating profit.
However, Salcomp's outlook for 2010 remains unchanged. Both Salcomp's net sales and operating profit in 2010 are expected to improve compared with the 2009 level.
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments