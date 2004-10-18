Elcoteq expects higher sales

Elcoteq discloses unaudited preliminary information on its third-quarter interim report since the company's net sales and result for the period are clearly better than the general opinion in the market.

Elcoteq's third-quarter net sales total approximately MEUR 830 (MEUR 641.9 in the previous quarter) and its operating income from actual business operations is approximately MEUR 17 (MEUR 9.3). In August Elcoteq estimated that its third-quarter net sales and operating income would improve compared to the second quarter (before the capital gain on the Industrial Electronics sale). Elcoteq publishes its third-quarter interim report at 9.00 am on Wednesday October 27, 2004.