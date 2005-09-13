ASAT new VP of Worldwide Customer Quality

ASAT Holdings Limited and ASAT Inc. announced the appointment of Kenneth A. Sicz as vice president of worldwide customer quality. Mr. Sicz will be located in Hong Kong and will report to Robert J. Gange, president and chief executive officer.

Mr. Sicz comes to ASAT with more than 30 years of quality assurance, operations and marketing experience in the semiconductor industry. He most recently worked in director level positions at ChipPAC, a semiconductor test and advanced packaging service provider, where he was in charge of worldwide procurement and quality and reliability assurance.



"Over the span of his career Ken has demonstrated a proven ability to develop and implement successful quality control programs for semiconductor companies," said Mr. Gange. "I am confident Ken's background in the quality assurance and operations areas, combined with his experience in the semiconductor industry, will enable him to make an immediate contribution to ASAT during this important period as we transition our manufacturing from Hong Kong to China."



"ASAT is well known in the semiconductor industry as a leader in advanced packaging technology and industry leading time-to-market results for its customers," said. Mr. Sicz. "I look forward to developing new benchmarks for quality that will drive improved manufacturing performance for the company."



Prior to joining ASAT, Mr. Sicz spent seven years with ChipPAC. He has also served in many senior level positions with various companies in the semiconductor industry, including IPEC/Planar, VLSI Technology, and Motorola. Mr. Sicz holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from Arizona State University.