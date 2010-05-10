TechniSat with JV in Poland

TechniSat Digital SA and the South-Korean DiZiPiA have entered a joint venture agreement. The new company will be called Prime Electronics Poland Sp z.o.o.

The joint venture between TechniSat Digital and DiZiPiA is aimed at strengthening the position of both companies within the Eastern European markets. In future, both companies will work together in areas such as R&D, production and marketing.



The German TechniSat Group already operates a Polish manufacturing hub in Oborniki Śląskie since autumn 2006.