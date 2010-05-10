Incap & ABB sign manufacturing contract

Finland-based EMS-provider Incap and ABB Oy, Machines have signed a supply contract on the manufacture of rotor components.

The contract is a continuation of previous supply agreement which dates back to the year 2000 and signifies thereby the extension of a long-term and close co-operation between the two companies.



According to the contract Incap will deliver ABB rotor components of electrical motors and generators, which are used in different applications in petrochemical industry, marine industry, metals and mining industries as well as in the power generation and in renewable energy.



The scope of Incap's deliveries covers besides the manufacture of rotor magnet poles also the coil winding and final assembly of different rotor structures. The manufacture of rotor components takes place at Incap's factory in Vaasa where a total of 73 persons are employed at the moment. The number of personnel of the factory is not affected by the agreement.



"ABB Oy, Machines is one of Incap's biggest customers in energy efficiency and the signed contract is significant for Incap because it ensures continuation and stability of existing, close co-operation", says Incap's Jari Koppelo, director in charge of the company's business in energy efficiency Europe.



"We trust that the prevailing trend which emphasises the energy efficiency will result in growing demand for our customers' products in near future and creates increasing need for Incap's manufacturing services, too."