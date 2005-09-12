LG Philips not to follow mainstream

Many electronics companies choses China as location for their manufacturing. LG Philips turns to Europe for LCM production.

AU Optronics (AUO) and Chi Mei Optoelectronics (CMO) stated they will expand in China but Korean-based LG.Philips LCD (LPL) does not intend to follow mainstream. Recently they announced plans to construct an LCM plant in Poland.