Celestica keeps investing in Aerospace and Defense

Peter Lindgren, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Growth and Emerging Markets Segment at EMS provider Celestica said in a interview that the company is going to further enhance its capabilities in the Aerospace and Defense

markets.

According to Mr. Lindgren the company has recently established highly capable and focused Aerospace and Defense Centers of Excellence in Kulim- Malaysia, Austin - USA, Toronto - Canada and, Valencia in Spain.



The centers will serve customers both in the Aerospace and Defense markets. The centres in Canada, USA and Malaysia have recently received the Nadcap accreditation.



The company is also focusing on creating a differentiated market position for Celestica through out its Healthcare division.

Company's strategy is also to partner with Healthcare companies in diagnostics, imaging, patient monitoring and drug delivery to create unique and customized solutions to meet their immediate needs and to support their future growth.



The company is also focused on developing and deploying complex system integration services and tailored supply chain solutions for Industrial companies.



In the Green Technology space, Celestica is focused on deploying its comprehensive engineering and supply chain management service offerings to help customers in the energy management and renewable energy markets build efficient supply chains and scale their business.



Celestica is also focused on expanding its wireless solution accelerator program to include technologies in the Smart Grid and Energy Management markets.