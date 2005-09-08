Arrow Electronics chosed MaxStream

The North American Components (NAC) division of Arrow Electronics, today announced it has signed a distribution agreement with MaxStream, Inc., a wireless device networking solution provider.

Under the terms of the agreement, Arrow will sell MaxStream's full range of RF modems and modules throughout North America.



"MaxStream's experience in designing and building wireless modules and modems at 900 MHz and 2.4 GHz gives Arrow a wide range of wireless solutions to support our customers looking to 'cut the cable,'" said Paul Buckley, senior vice president, Arrow Semiconductor Supplier Services Group. "Their line-up of FCC- and CE-approved radio modems and modules will allow our customers to easily integrate a wireless design for applications from 30 meters to 20 miles."



"We are pleased to now be able to add Arrow Electronics as a tier one distributor of MaxStream wireless products," said Brad Walters, president and CEO, MaxStream. "The success of both MaxStream and Arrow makes this partnership an ideal arrangement as the demand grows for industrial and commercial wireless data solutions."