TT electronics with IRIS Revision 02 certification

The Rogerstone (South Wales) facility of EMS-provider TT electronics is the UK’s first manufacturing site to achieve the IRIS Revision 02- Rail Industry Standard.

“It is TT electronics integrated manufacturing services long-term vision to extend our footprint in the global rail transportation sector”, said John Molloy, Divisional Chief Executive.



“By winning this latest version of the IRIS standard, we are confident that we will be able to further strengthen our international presence in the rail manufacturing industry.”



In 2009, the TT electronics facilities in Rogerstone, UK and Suzhou, China successfully achieved the IRIS rail standard 01 – a globally recognized certification that qualifies component manufacturers to work with railway equipment manufacturers, system integrators, assemblers, and their suppliers.



“We are pleased to be the first company in the United Kingdom to receive the IRIS certification”, said Gary Allen, Managing Director of the Rogerstone, South Wales’s facility. “The 02 version of the IRIS standard represents the most stringent requirements on quality standards in the global rail transportation industry. Being awarded this certification is a tremendous source of pride and serves as a tribute to the dedicated team in all of our global manufacturing facilities.”