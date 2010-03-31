Siplace: orders for SMT equipment continue to rise

According to the latest market analyses conducted by Siemens Electronics Assembly GmbH & Co. KG (SEAS), electronics manufacturers are heavily investing in SMT equipment again.

The order bookings for SMT equipment prove that the economic recovery is picking up speed. For the period from October through February, global new order bookings more than tripled compared to the same period last year (In the first five months of its current fiscal year from October 2009 through February 2010, the Siplace team recorded as many orders as during the entire twelve months of the previous fiscal year.).



China played the dominating role, but since the middle of 2009 order bookings from Europe have begun to recover as well (posting a plus of 30% from January to February alone).



Siplace was also able to significantly increase its market share in several regions.



"Although our placement machines are only part of the total market, the global new order bookings for SMT equipment are an important trend indicator for us. What's most important for all industry players is the fact that the numbers confirm a positive trend – in all regions," says Stephanie Pepersack, Manager Market Intelligence at SEAS, about the latest analyses.