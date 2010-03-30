Rohwedder insolvency: JOT Automation not affected

The stand-alone Rohwedder subsidiary JOT Automation, headquartered in Finland, is not affected by the recent filing of insolvency proceedings by the Germany-based Rohwedder AG.

The Board of the Rohwedder AG filed for insolvency proceedings at the German district court in Konstanz on Friday, March 26, 2010. The court appointed Dr. Volker Grub as preliminary insolvency administrator..



JOT Automation and Rohwedder North America

The stand-alone subsidiary of JOT Automation—headquartered in Finland—is not affected by the insolvency proceedings. JOT Automation can continue without support from the parent company. “The financial situation of JOT Automation is still stable, so that the business will continue as usual. The current situation of the Rohwedder AG does not lead to losses at JOT Automation”, said the insolvency administrator.



“Rohwedder North America, based in Markham (Canada) is also an independent subsidiary and is therefore not affected by the insolvency proceedings”, he continued.



Rohwedder AG

Dr. Volker Grub announced all operations at the company’s locations in Bermatingen, Radolfzell, Lörrach and Bruchsal will continue as before. He is confident of finding a quick solution. Prospective investors have already signalled interest in the company.