GE to transfer production to Hungary

US-based General Electric is to move the production of ZeeWeed membranes from Canada to Hungary.

The production, currently at GE's Canadian unit Zenon—which the company acquired in 2006—will be transferred to the production facility in Oroszlány, Hungary.



GE’s transfer of membrane production to Hungary is set to create around 100 additional jobs at the Oroszlány Center of Excellence (COE) by the end of 2010, local media reports.



General Electric currently employs around 500 staff at the facility, which was established in 2006. The company invested around EUR 15 million (HUF 4 billion) in the centre.