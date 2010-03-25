Henkel to close down in US

Germany-based Henkel will close down its adhesives production plant in Canton (USA) by the end of 2011.

The closure will affect around 100 employees, local media reports. Henkel, based in Dusseldorf (Germany) manufactures adhesives for the electronics industry at the facility in Canton. This production will be transferred to Henkel’s Rancho Dominguez facility in California.



The company already started the first layoff wave—of a total 5—in December, which affected 15 staff, writes the Patriot Ledger. Another 17 will be laid off in April, the report continues.