No shopping centre at<br> Flextronics former plant

According to the department of environment and health protection on Gotland, Flextronics former plant in Visby, Sweden will not be used for a shopping centre.

The main reason is that the commerce may harm the boat company Nibus business in the block right next to the old plant. The commerce may also increase the traffic and the noise in the area so the department of environment and health protection on Gotland stated that the former Flextronics plant should be used for industrial manufacturing even in the future.



The certain department though states that the basic data for decision-making is insufficient and has to be complemented before decision is made about the Flextronics plant.