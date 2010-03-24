Jaltek defence and medical certified

To aid the growth of Jaltek's strategic proposition to its defence and medical client base, UK based EMS provider Jaltek Systems has recently achieved certification to both BS EN 9100 and ISO 13485 standards.

Alan Routledge, Jaltek Quality Manager commented, "Our existing Quality Management system was already well advanced, enabling both projects to be completed by our own team without the need to engage external consultants within just three months, far quicker than the industry norm".