Wintech to invest heavily in Estonia

Sweden based EMS provider Wintech is currently in the final stages of merging the two organizations in Fagersta Sweden and Tallinn Estonia. Investments have been made in the Tallinn factory.

The largest machine investment is made in a Mydata MY100 DX14 which together with an earlier bought MY9 form a new production line. In addition, the company has invested in a selective solder machine from Pillar House. About 10 new technicians and office staff have also been recruited.



”Wintech probably need to employ further employees to meet up with rising demand”, Mikael Rehnberg, President of Wintech told Evertiq.