Somacis passes Nadcap audit second time

For the second time, the Italian PCB manufacturer Somacis have passed the Nadcap Audit with zero nonconformities.

The company have renewed their Nadcap certification, at its facility in Manfredonia and its headquarters in Castelfidardo, Italy.



This Merit Class Nadcap accreditation comes from the Performance Review Institute, (PRI), a non profit consortium, specialised in certifications of products and required processes for the aerospace and automotive sectors.



Among the standard requirements for Nadcap Certification is EN ISO 9100 compliance, a specific quality system for aerospace industry already held by all Somacis plants.