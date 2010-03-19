LPKF hires new Product Manager

German based laser specialist LPKF is strengthens its LDS team by appointing a new LDS Product Manager.

“We have known and respected one another for a long time now,” says Nils Heininger, Vice President Business Unit PCB/MID Equipment: Elis Hirvonen is already very familiar with LPKF.



In his previous job he was responsible on the customer side for the system specifications, implementation and acceptance of the systems specially engineered for volume production.



Now at LPKF, he will also be responsible for the more usual product management tasks. He takes over from Thomas Nether, who can now concentrate in parallel on the UV laser cutting systems for industrial applications.



Elis Hirvonen strengthens LPKF’s competence in production systems for volume production to build on last year’s commercial successes and the company’s plans for LDS technology.



“The production volume for laser-structured 3D-MIDs has increased by a factor of five since last year with the launch of the Fusion3D – mainly in the production of antennae for mobile phones. Continuous inquiries from the automotive and medical technology sectors highlight the enormous interest and cost-savings potential of this technology,” adds Heininger.