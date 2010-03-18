EPIQ's revenue decreased in 2009

The revenue in 2009 equal EUR 164 million, a decrease of 16,1% versus 2008, for the Belgium based EMS provider EPIQ.

The gross margin is EUR 15,2 million for 2009 compared to EUR 15,4 million in 2008. The EBIT remains stable at EUR 6,1 million. Net income for 2009 is EUR 3,1 million compared to a profit of EUR 3,2 million in 2008.



The importance of the automotive segment and the household segment decreases in both cases by 2% and represent respectively 76% and 14% of all sales. The importance of the industrial segment increases and reaches 10% of sales compared to 6% in 2008.



The cash at the end of the period amounting to KEUR 3.685 consists of, on one hand cash and cash equivalents amounting to KEUR 2.462 and on the other hand cash securities amounting to KEUR 1.223. These cash securities are included in the other current assets in the balance sheet.



The increase in equity amounting to KEUR 3.030 is due to the positive consolidated earnings of KEUR 3.070 and a negative effect of the CTA of KEUR 40.



During 2010 EPIQ expects a continuation of net profit and sales around EUR 180 million.