Indium with new Global Sales Manager

Jacques Matteau has joined the Indium team as Global Sales Manager (NanoBond and NanoFoil). He will be based in San Carlos, California, USA.

Jacques Matteau is responsible for market development and sales of NanoFoil products to the target industry, where it is used to NanoBond targets to backing plates, a press release states. He is also developing and strengthening Indium’s sales channels in Asia, Europe, and the USA.



Jacques Matteau has over 20 years of experience with thin film technologies and the electronics industry. He has a bachelor’s degree in Physical Chemistry and Materials Science from the University of Ottawa.