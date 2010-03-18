RS and FCI extend distribution agreement

RS Components has extended its distribution agreement with FCI Connectors to introduce FCI’s family of automotive products through distribution for the first time.

The agreement makes RS the only high service level distributor to have access to the FCI automotive range. The partnership will take advantage of the global RS infrastructure, with distribution centres throughout strategically important European, North American and Far Eastern territories including China, a press release states.



“Vehicle markets worldwide are changing quickly, and rising car ownership in fast-growing economies empower new channels to challenge established players,” said Ronald Velda, Sales Director EMEA Distribution for FCI. “A strong distribution channel is the key to maximising our support for tomorrow’s market leaders. RS Components, with its excellent track record and well-developed infrastructure serving important markets such as Europe, China and Far Eastern territories, where many new channels are emerging, is the perfect partner to work with us to achieve that goal.”



“This is an important extension of our long-standing distribution partnership supporting the wider FCI Connectors portfolio, and endorses our achievements in growing sales generally across diverse markets and applications,” said Valerie Ramon, Category Business Manager for Electromechanical and Connectors at RS. “We are pleased to be selected by FCI Connectors as their new and exclusive high service distribution partner for this range at an exciting time in automotive markets globally, and anticipate rapid and sustained sales growth supported by our world-class distribution facilities.”