Panasonic and MSC expand partnership

In order to utilize existing synergies in the areas of design-in and logistics, Panasonic and MSC have decided to extend the cooperation and have signed a pan-European distribution agreement.

The sales partnership between Panasonic Industrial Europe (PIE) and MSC in the field of wireless products has already successfully proven its worth during the last two years in Germany, a press release states.The portfolio of wireless modules, which are developed by Panasonic Electronic Devices Europe(PEDEU)in Lueneburg (Germany) and marketed by PIE, focus particularly on metering applications and special Bluetooth profiles for medical technology applications.“Therefore, during the first two years of the pan-European cooperation, we will concentrate primarily on the sectors smart metering, smart grid as well as medical and healthcare applications. These sectors are ideally covered by Panasonic’s special Bluetooth modules and wireless M-Bus and 802.15.4 solutions respectively,” said Walter Puhl, Manager RF Group at MSC during the signing of the agreement.In January of this year, MSC’s RF Group significantly increased its personnel resources too.Jan Scheller, Sales Manager Modules & Devices at Panasonic Industrial Europe, clearly views MSC’s design-in competence and the focus on important vertical target markets in perfect harmony with PIE’s strategic allignment: “Over the next few years, the compatible networking of devices from different manufacturers by means of intelligent Bluetooth wireless connections, particularly in medical technology and in healthcare and wellness sectors respectively, has a huge potential for growth. Because we are already able to offer the market one of the most innovative and broadest product portfolios in these segments, we see ourselves - together with technically skilled partners such as MSC - perfectly positioned for this interesting future market in Europe.”They see Panasonic’s innovative wireless products ideally suited for use in smart metering, smart grid as well as medical and healthcare applications (from left): Thomas Klein, CEO Distribution of MSC-Gleichmann Group, Jan Scheller, Sales Manager Modules & Devices at Panasonic Industrial Europe and Walter Puhl, Manager RF Group at MSC.