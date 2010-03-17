CommsAudit takes board manufacture In-House

A new-generation MY100LX pick-and-place machine from Mydata has made it possible for Cheltenham-based CommsAudit to take all of its printed circuit manufacturing operations in house.

CommsAudit manufactures very high technology products in small quantities, and the company had, until recently, always subcontracted the assembly of its printed circuit boards. However, seeing an opportunity to provide even better service to its customers by providing a faster response, and also looking for total control over it’s manufacturing operations, the company decided that it wanted to make board assembly an in-house function.



“We knew that the key to success lay in finding the right pick-and-place machine,” said CommsAudit’s Production Manager. “We manufacture high technology products in small volumes. Batch sizes of between ten and twenty are typical, so a fast changeover time was essential to ensure that we would get good machine utilisation. The nature of our work also means that we handle many different types of components in a wide variety of packages, and we needed a machine that could cope easily with all of them.”



CommsAudit ultimately decided that a Mydata MY100LX was the best fit for its requirements. The order was placed just prior to the Christmas break and the machine was installed and fully operational by the end of January.



To complement its MY100LX machine, CommsAudit also purchased Mydata’s new MyCentre software, which runs on a PC and provides an intuitive and highly graphical interface for machine set up. “The machine was easy to get to grips with, and it is very logically arranged. The software is also very impressive. We load our CAD data, preview it in the office, then send it straight to the machine. The whole process is fast and straightforward.”