Henkel appoints New Manager<br> for City of Industry Facility

The electronics group of Henkel has promoted Luigi Cusano to the position of Plant Manager for the City of Industry Facility.

In his new role, Luigi Cusano will assume direct responsibility for the management of the West Coast manufacturing centre. The new Plant Manager will report directly to Operations Vice President Jon Kirk while those reporting to him will include Materials Manager Gary Hamblin, Quality Manager Joel Roth, Process Engineering Manager Fauzi Zainal, Plant Engineering Manager Greg Mauldin and SHE Manager Todd Larato.



Cusano has been with Henkel for nearly ten years, joining Loctite Corporation in 1996. From here he transferred to the electronics business unit in August 2004 where he managed the San Diego analytical labs. Prior to his new position, Cusano joined the new Irvine facility in January 2005, having most recently worked as the Technical Director for Laboratory Services.



Cusano's impressive array of industry experience is complemented by a Bachelors and Masters degree in chemistry which he obtained from Southern Connecticut State University and a Masters degree in Production Operations Management from Rensselaer.



"I look forward to beginning at the City of Industry Facility in this new role," comments new Plant Manager, Luigi Cusano. "Primarily, the assignment presents a further challenging extension to my career at Henkel in which I hope to build on the success already achieved by the facility."