Mentor, STMicro to extend cooperation

Mentor Graphics Corp and STMicroelectronics has announced a broad-scoped collaboration to develop advanced design solutions at the 32-nm technology node and down to 20-nm node.

The three-year joint-development project, named DeCADE, seeks to build on advanced design solutions for SoC (System On Chip) development for Digital and Analog design, including system-level approaches, design methodologies, place and route strategies, optical correction for advanced manufacturing, modeling, electrical characterization and parasitic extraction. ST will significantly contribute to the development of these new SoC design tools, which will give ST a head start in its ability to deliver customer-focused semiconductor chips and platforms.