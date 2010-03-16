Sitronics to licence ST manufacturing technology for 90 nanometre in Russia

Russia-based JSC Sitronics has signed a three-party agreement with Rusnano and STMicroelectronics for licensing ST manufacturing technology for 90 nanometre integrated circuits.

Technology transfer is a key phase in the Sitronics/Rusnano joint project to establish mass production of 90 nanometre integrated circuits, and a new step in Sitronics developing cooperation with strategic international partners.



The technology transfer includes licenses for production and sales, the design kit, the list of necessary equipment, training of personnel, as well as the manufacturing plan for integrated circuits and materials requirements.



Dionis Gordin, Rusnano Managing Director, notes: “The 90 nanometre factory is Rusnano’s largest and most advanced investment project in micro- and nano-electronics. We are counting on synergy – having our own production base for nano-electronics will become the backbone that will provide the impulse to develop many adjacent domestic electronics segments and other high-tech sectors.”



JSC Sitronics has been cooperating with STMicroelectronics since 2006, when the companies agreed to transferring 180 nanometre eeprom technology.



Sitronics will expand its production line, and Russia design centers will have the opportunity to produce their own 90 nanometre designs within Russia. The final products will be chips for Digital TV, Glonass/GPS navigation systems, industrial automation systems, automative electronics and high security smart cards.