TT Electronics profit down

For the year ended 31 December 2009, UK based TT Electronics revenue was £499.6 million (2008: £584.3 million), down 14.5 per cent.

TT Electronics showed an operating profit before exceptional items of £6.5 million compared with £27.0 million in 2008. This includes an operating loss of £2.9 million from AB Automotive, the climate control business which was closed during the year.



"While trading conditions were difficult throughout most of 2009, an improvement in the fourth quarter has continued into the first two months of 2010," Geraint Anderson CEO TT Electronics said.



Finance costs were £5.7 million net (2008: £5.9 million) which comprised £3.4 million of banking and finance interest (2008: £4.1 million) and £2.3 million relating to pension fund accounting (2008: £1.8 million). Profit before tax and exceptional items was £0.8 million compared with £21.1 million in 2008. The taxation charge was £2.4 million (2008: £5.7 million). Exceptional charges relating to closure costs and redundancies were £14.2 million (2008: £3.8 million). In addition, the Group has recognised an impairment to the goodwill relating to Optek Technology, Inc of £3.8 million. Headline loss per share was 1.3 pence compared with 9.2 pence of earnings in 2008. In line with the dividend policy set out in January last year, the Board is not recommending the payment of a dividend for 2009.



TT Electronics has done a significantly reducing net debt which at 31 December 2009 was £56.9 million compared with £113.2 million at the previous year end, a decrease of 49.7 per cent. This was principally due to a reduction in working capital and lower capital expenditure. Significant time and resources were committed to restructuring the businesses with costs incurred relating to factory closures and redundancies, which regrettably resulted in a reduction in the total number of employees by 19 per cent compared to June 2008.



The group has taken significant steps to improve the way in which it service major customers with the implementation of unified regional sales teams in the components division and a continued focus on key account management programme.



In line with the group's strategy to manage the businesses within the General Industrial division for value, on 17 February 2010, we announced the conditional sale of Wire Systems Technology (Pty) Ltd, our South African manufacturer of winding wire, electrical motor components and electrical insulation products. The consideration for the sale, payable in cash on completion, is Rand 60 million (currently approximately £5.4 million) plus an amount equal to the cash balances of the company on the day preceding the completion date. This represents the most significant disposal from our General Industrial division, following the sales of two smaller businesses during 2009.



Sean Watson has been appointed non-executive Chairman following the Annual General Meeting to be held in May. Sean will succeed John Newman, who today announces his intention to retire as non-executive Chairman and from the Board.