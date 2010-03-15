University of Pécs confers the Honorary Doctor title to Antti Piippo

University of Pécs iin Hungary has granted an Honorary Doctorate to Mr. Antti Piippo, Chairman of the Board of Elcoteq

Mr. Antti Piippo received the Honorary Doctorate from University of Pécs for his work for the economy of the South-Western region of Hungary.



Mr. Piippo received the Honorary Doctor title (D.Sc. (Tech) h.c.) in a ceremony that was held in the University of Pécs, Hungary, in March 11, 2010.