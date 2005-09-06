French PCB merger

French PCB Maker elvia PCB has made another acquisition with its latest purchase of Lithos, a French specialist in microwave PCBs.

Lithos had a turnover of 4 million Euros in 2004. The management of the elvia PCB group has confirms its global supplier strategy with the acquisition of Lithos. The consolidated elvia PCB group will achieve a turnover of more than 50 million Euros in 2005.



elvia recently bought up another 100% of the shares of Avi & Peschard, which is another French PCB Manufacturer. elvia also earlier this spring initiated a 3 million Euros investment plan at its Coutances site to strengthen its R&D and prototype capabilities.