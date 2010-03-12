Wistron after sales service division expected to grow strongly

Taiwan based EMS provider Wistron's revenue in the after sales service division is expected to increase to over 60% this year.

The increase is expected mainly because several OEMs are outsourcing their after sales services to Wistron during this year. Wistron has decided to provide service for notebooks not made by Wistron. The company also plans to establish several new plants in China during this year, according to Digitimes.