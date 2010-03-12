AMD to build a distribution channel for embedded in Europe

The Embedded Business unit of AMD plans to build a distribution channel for the embedded portfolio in Central Europe.

Intercomp is the first new sales representative for AMD Embedded products in Central Europe (Germany, Austria and Switzerland). In addition, similar partnerships in Northern Europe, France, Italy and Eastern Europe shall also be established.



The new sales channel does not change in the already existing distribution logistics. Customers who have been supported by AMD or distributors in the past will continue to receive the same logistics support.