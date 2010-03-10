Peregrine expands in Europe

Peregrine Semiconductor is expanding its European design and manufacturing operations and also is opening a new facility located in Aix-en-Provence, France.

Peregrine Semiconductor Europe operations include RF integrated circuit design and engineering at its design center in Aix-en-Provence, France; IC wafer manufacturing from wafer foundry Sapphicon in Australia and UMC in Taiwan; assembly and packaging from Hybritech Composants Microelectroniques France; and back-end testing at partner Rood Microtec in Germany.



PSE activities will focus on developing new RFIC products of European content to better support specific European design requirements, as well as providing design services for Peregrine’s next-generation UltraCMOS RFIC portfolio sold worldwide.



Peregrine Semiconductor Europe operates as a subsidiary of Peregrine Semiconductor Corporation under the direction of Pascal LeBohec.