Flextronics to expand Slovakian medical business

Flextronics has recently put some efforts in increasing its manufacturing capabilities for disposable medical devices. The company recently acquired Slovakian SloMedical to expand its capabilities in manufacturing disposable medical devices in a low-cost region. Continued pressure on healthcare costs urges for an increasing need for cost-competitive manufacturing of disposable medical devices on a global basis, according to a MDDI report.



Flextronics has plans to expand SloMedical’s business further. It will be integrated into Flextronics Medical’s disposables business unit and will work closely with Flextronic's facility in Tijuana, Mexico.



The Tijuana facility is also focused on disposable medical device manufacturing. It was expanded during last year to include plastic injection molding, plastic extrusion, and cleanroom assembly, according to the MDDI report.