Avnet to acquire the HP Division of Servodata

Distributor Avnet has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire certain assets of value-added distributor Servodata a.s. in the Czech Republic.

The acquired assets will be integrated into the operations of Avnet Technology Solutions (TS). "This acquisition further solidifies our leadership position as the premier value added distributor in the Czech Republic while bringing a talented group of people helping to expand our HP practice in the Czech Republic" said Dick Borsboom, president of Avnet Technology Solutions, EMEA.



"This divestiture of our HP business helps us focus on our core business and gives the team joining Avnet a great opportunity to be part of a larger organization that is recognized as a global leader in value added solutions distribution" added Rostislav Jirkal, general manager of Servodata.



Through this acquisition Avnet will be able to provide servers, storage systems, software and services of HP to resellers in the Czech Republic and builds on Avnet’s expansion strategy in Central Europe as well as extending its successful partnership with HP.



The acquisition is subject to customary regulatory approval and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2010.