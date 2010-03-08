Stadium Group: The UK can compete with Asia

EMS provider Stadium Group said that the UK can compete with low cost manufacturing Asia if the government provides a clear regulatory framework.

Over the last twelve months Stadium Group has transferred more of its operations to the UK. They said that the country can compete with Asia if the government provides a clear regulatory framework which will allow companies in the UK to fast-track R&D projects to the market, reports Nebusiness.



Nigel Rogers chief executive at Stadium group told Nebusiness that the country needs a clear roadmap so that companies can make sound investment decisions. Also he said it would be good to know what the regulatory framework is going to be.