Earthquake also halts Tainan glass production

The earthquake that hit Taiwan - 6.4 on the Richter Scale - also halted the production of glass at the Tainan Science Park.

Avanstrate, a small supplier that accounts for about 5% of global glass supply, currently operates five glass melting tanks in the Tainan Science Park. Initial reports indicate severe damage at one of the company’s tanks, reports the market researcher iSuppli.



Top-Player Corning indicated that it suffered no damage to its Tainan LCD glass operations and that all glass-making operations are running normally. “Management at our Tainan LCD glass facility has reported that there were no injuries or damage to the facility, and that all glass-making operations recovered within hours and are running normally. Also the earthquake had no impact to Corning’s Taichung LCD glass plant.”