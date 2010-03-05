<em>Image just for illustration purposes.</em>

LCD-makers halt production due to earthquake

Taiwan-based LCD-makers have suspended the production after the country was hit by a major earthquake.

Especially companies based in the Tainan Science Park area have been affected by the earthquake and suspended the production of large-size LCD panels due to safety reasons. However, not all production facilities were shut down and production does continue.



Chi Mei Optoelectronics (CMO) and HannStar Display – both operate facilities in Tainan – had to temporarily stop production. No reports for AU Optronics have been made public yet. Despite the ongoing production, the earthquake will – if the halt continues - affect the supply of large-size LCD panels.



The manufacturers impacted by the earthquake accounted for 16.4% of the global shipments of large-sized LCD panels in January, reports the market researcher iSuppli.