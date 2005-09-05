Arrow Nordic awarded by RIA Connect

RIA Connect GmbH has named Arrow Nordic as its northern European distributor of the year for 2004. The award was judged on a number of factors including annual turnover increase, extent of coverage of the northern European market and the potential future business identified by Arrow.

Catrin Kristensen, Arrow marketing director for passive, electromechanical and connector products, said: "We have placed great emphasis on our onboard products this past year and RIA Connect's portfolio of printed circuit board terminals and connectors has been an important part of our growth in this area."



Frédéric Noyon, European sales manager, RIA Connect, added: "The numbers alone put Arrow first in line but, when we added in the breadth of market penetration and expectations for the future, Arrow moved one step further ahead of our other distributors."