DuPont opens photovoltaic application facility in Switzerland

To address the needs for the fast-growing photovoltaic market, DuPont opened the photovoltaic application laboratory In Geneve – adding new capabilities to thisR&D hub by developing next-generation products.

The Meyrin Photovoltaic Application Lab will operate as an open center, enabling technological exchanges and research collaborations between DuPont and customers, industrial partners, institutes and academia.



A new innovative building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) panel system that replaces tile or slate roofs is an example of open innovation. This new innovation was developed at the lab in collaboration with DuPont Building Innovations, DuPont Performance Polymers and industry partners. The system was initially developed for the French market where it will be commercialized in the first quarter of 2010. In a second phase, the product will be commercialized in other Southern European markets.