Chip companies to outsource more production

Increasing outsourcing, especially from semiconductor companies in Japan will lift the earnings of contract chip makers.

The increasing orders mainly comes from Japanese companies such as NEC and Fujitsu. It is set to lift chip makers such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and United Microelectronics analysts predicts, according to The Wall Street Journal.



As the market is piking up, Asian based contract chip makers will see their revenue improve this year as the demands is rising.



As more semiconductor companies are facing pricing pressures and heavy investments they are looking to outsource more production, reports The Wall Street Journal.