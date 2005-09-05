Kreatel recieves order from Ai-Pixel

Kreatel Communications announces that Ai-Pixel is using the Kreatel IP-STB System in its in-store video solution for retail stores.

The Kreatel IP-STB 1510 is incorporated into Ai-Pixel's RVA-3900 Dynamic Digital Signage Solution which enables retail stores to implement an in-store video over-IP advertising system. The RVA-3900 Dynamic Digital Signage Solution is deployed by, among others, the largest warehouse retailer in the Netherlands - de Bijenkorf.



Shimon Ben-Ayoun, VP Sales and Marketing at Ai-Pixel comments "By integrating our solution with the Kreatel IP-STB System, we have created a perfect and cost-effective IPTV solution for retail stores and other organizations."



"This shows the strength of the Kreatel IP-STB System and the many fields of applications it can be used in, from large volume Telco-TV deployments to video solutions for retail stores and hospitality", says Lars Bengtsson, CEO of Kreatel. "Ai-Pixel has created a very useful solution that helps stores in establishing a unique flow of communication with different target audiences. "