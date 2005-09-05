Electronics Production | September 05, 2005
Kreatel recieves order from Ai-Pixel
Kreatel Communications announces that Ai-Pixel is using the Kreatel IP-STB System in its in-store video solution for retail stores.
The Kreatel IP-STB 1510 is incorporated into Ai-Pixel's RVA-3900 Dynamic Digital Signage Solution which enables retail stores to implement an in-store video over-IP advertising system. The RVA-3900 Dynamic Digital Signage Solution is deployed by, among others, the largest warehouse retailer in the Netherlands - de Bijenkorf.
Shimon Ben-Ayoun, VP Sales and Marketing at Ai-Pixel comments "By integrating our solution with the Kreatel IP-STB System, we have created a perfect and cost-effective IPTV solution for retail stores and other organizations."
"This shows the strength of the Kreatel IP-STB System and the many fields of applications it can be used in, from large volume Telco-TV deployments to video solutions for retail stores and hospitality", says Lars Bengtsson, CEO of Kreatel. "Ai-Pixel has created a very useful solution that helps stores in establishing a unique flow of communication with different target audiences. "
Shimon Ben-Ayoun, VP Sales and Marketing at Ai-Pixel comments "By integrating our solution with the Kreatel IP-STB System, we have created a perfect and cost-effective IPTV solution for retail stores and other organizations."
"This shows the strength of the Kreatel IP-STB System and the many fields of applications it can be used in, from large volume Telco-TV deployments to video solutions for retail stores and hospitality", says Lars Bengtsson, CEO of Kreatel. "Ai-Pixel has created a very useful solution that helps stores in establishing a unique flow of communication with different target audiences. "
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments