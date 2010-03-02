Neways reduced number of suppliers in 2009

Dutch EMS provider Neways reduced its number of suppliers by 12% to around 750 in 2009.

The company did increase work with preferred suppliers to obtain better purchasing conditions and also expanded component purchasing in Asia during 2009.



Initially, this was limited to the purchasing by local Neways operations in China. But in the past year good progress was made towards delivery by local Asian suppliers on a broader scale within Neways.



Component purchasing in Asia was still limited in 2009, but is expected to increase in the years to come.