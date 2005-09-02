Enics enters China and<br> buys assets from Elcoteq

Enics announced today that it has been granted with a business license to start new operations in Beijing, China. Enics has also entered an agreement according to which Enics Electronics Beijing Limited will buy assets and activities from Elcoteq.

Enics, announced today that it has been granted with a business license to start new operations in Beijing, China. By starting up new operations Enics carries out its strategy to serve Industrial Electronics customers both locally and globally. The establishment of its own footprint in China strengthens Enics position to participate in the exciting Chinese market and provides Enics direct access to a large array of local suppliers with highly competitive sourcing capabilities.



"This is another step on our way to be a truly global company. At the same time this step proves once again to our customers that they can rely on Enics as their partner in major markets, as we are carrying out our strategy to support them locally and globally; being near to the global OEMs as well as serving local customers. It is clear that getting a sustainable part of the growing Chinese market in Industrial electronics is one of our main drivers, states Markku Ahlbäck, Executive Vice President, Operations.



The new manufacturing facility is located in south Beijing. The facility is equipped with the latest technology and provides sufficient facilities for substantial expansions. The new plant is expected to be fully operational during Q4/2005.



Enics has also entered an agreement according to which Enics Electronics Beijing Limited will buy certain assets and activities related to the manufacturing of industrial electronics from Elcoteq.



"This transfer perfectly matches our strategy to serve our customers in all major markets as their strategic partner. By moving our existing industrial electronics activities out of Elcoteq's Beijing plant, our newly established facility in Beijing gets a flying start, giving our group immediate leverage and providing additional competitive benefits to our customers operating in China. When offering wide range of services locally and providing our customers with easy access to our plant network globally, this move is an important step to further increase the competitiveness of our group. It does not only enables Enics to seamlessly serve our established customer base in China, but effectively jump starts our ability to participate in this exciting growing market. I warmly welcome the employees of this latest Enics operation, as highly qualified resources on the way to make Enics a global leader in industrial electronics EMS", says Mr. Reijo Itkonen, President and CEO of Enics.