© CIL

CIL adds additional Pick & Place capacity

To accommodate the increases in production volumes and the repetitive use of 0402 & 0201 technology EMS provider Custom Interconnect Limited has added an additional High speed placement station, rated at 50,000 component placements an hour.

Having just won additional business and a overseas order it was important to ensure that the ability to provide flexibility and responsiveness for all customers is maintained.



The additional placement station permitted a reconfiguration of the CIL SMT Production Department making all SMT Assembly lines 0201 capable with higher throughput.