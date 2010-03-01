Ventec establish unit for south Europe

Ventec International Group has announced the next phase of European expansion with the incorporation in Switzerland of Ventec Europe South SA.

Ventec Europe South SA, will trade under the Ventec Europe as an integral part of Ventec’s European operations. The company will serve customers in the south of Europe, supplying the complete range of Ventec's laminate and pre preg products.



Ventec Europe South SA, has already started business with several key customers in the Italian market and has established inventories to support these customers. In the next few weeks Ventec South will complete the fit out of a new service centre.