Russian notebook firm to move manufacturing to China

The Russian notebook brand iRU, owned by NCA-Goup, is closing it's assembly facility in Russia and moving it's manufacturing to China.

The company has however not yet decided which ODM who will get the manufacturing contract.



The notebook firm iRU is according to DigiTimes sources the largest notebook PC brand in Russia and accounts for 32% of Russia's overall PC market.



The decision to move the manufacturing was made with background from the increasing pricing competition by international notebook companies.