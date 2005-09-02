Electronics Production | September 02, 2005
Hallberg-Sekrom to establish manufacturing in China
The Swedish EMS provider Hallberg-Sekrom is establishing a manufacturing unit in China. The establishment will be situated in Wuxi in Yangtse river delta by China's southern coast, 130 kilometers West-Northwest of Shanghai. This is an area where many international companies are represented.
The operations is started from the same concept as runned in Estonia, Tartu.
Hallberg-Sekrom is by this establishment strategic located in Sweden, the Baltics and in China. To mark the big changes as a global contract manufacturer the company changes name to HSF-gruppen that by this can offer to it's customers anything from construction to high volume manufacturing in Estonia and China within mechanics, electronics, box built and after market. HSF-gruppen's CEO Gunnar Bergström says that he is very satisfied to offer manufacturing in China to the company's more and more global customers and by this the companys position on the market is further strengthened.
