Foxconn post higher sales in January

It looks as if sales are picking up again for EMS giant Foxconn, which posted increasing sales figures for last month.

In January 2010, the company's single month amount increased by 2.42% (sequentially) and 47.56% (Y-o-Y) to NT$ 136.337 billion. According to the previous reports, full-month profits for 2009 fell - compared to those of 2008 - due to the eroding demand fro mobile phones due the global recession.