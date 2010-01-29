Vitronics Soltec in new distribution agreement for Germany

Vitronics Soltec has entered a new partnership agreement with GPS Technologies GmbH. Effective March 1, 2010, the company is to represent and distribute Vitronics Soltec soldering equipment throughout Germany.

In making the announcement, Frank van Erp, European Sales and Service Director for Vitronics Soltec said, “We have built a strong market presence over the years in Germany and have decided to hand over the responsibility to GPS to further develop this position. The synergy with the existing products lines and service support of GPS will enable us to maintain the support level customers have been experiencing. GPS offers a range of first-class products and is focused on process-driven applications and solutions. This is a good match for Vitronics Soltec; it provides a solid foundation for a strong future working together.”



Uwe Podßus, Managing Director of GPS Technologies, stated, “We are proud to partner with Vitronics Soltec, the global leader in soldering technology and systems. It is clearly our goal to service and support the customer base in a professional and qualified manner and to fully satisfy our customers.” Andreas Gerspach, Managing Director of GPS Technologies, added, “With Vitronics Soltec’s best-in-class products for Reflow, Wave, and Selective Soldering, plus a substantial installed base in Germany, we are anticipating successful co-operation and robust growth.”