Infineon reports strong first quarter results

German based chip manufacturer Infineon’s revenue in the first quarter were Euro 941 million, a strong increase of 10 percent compared to the fourth quarter of the 2009 fiscal year and of 27 percent year over-year.

Infineon’s first quarter combined Segment Result was Euro 88 million, a significant improvement compared to Euro 52 million in the prior quarter. Net income for the first quarter was Euro 66 million compared to Euro 14 million in the prior quarter.Strong operating performance with revenue increase of 10% sequentially and combined Segment Result margin of 9.4%.



For the second quarter of the 2010 fiscal year, Infineon expects revenues to be approximately on the same level or, due to seasonality, down slightly compared to the first quarter. Second quarter combined Segment Result margin should be a high singledigit percentage.



For the 2010 fiscal year as a whole, Infineon is raising its guidance and is now anticipating growth in revenues in excess of 20 percent compared with the 2009 fiscal year, with a high single-digit combined Segment Result margin.



The sequential increase in revenues of ten percent in the first quarter reflects growth in the company’s Automotive, Industrial & Multimarket and Wireless Solutions segments, mostly driven by the economic recovery and improved demand in the supply chain as well as at end customers.